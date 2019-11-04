|
David Geoffrey DeCoste of Plymouth passed away peacefully at his home on October 30, 2019 at the age of seventy-six. He was the beloved husband of forty-seven years to the late Sharon Hanley-DeCoste. He was the loving father of Amy DeCoste of Bethesda, Md. and the late Michael DeCoste. He was the grandfather of Deven DeCoste of Burlington, Vt. and Ashley Wise of Carver, Mass. and the great-grandfather of Maddison. He also leaves his companion Joanne Aprea. David was born on September 28, 1943 in Quincy to Geoffrey Hubert DeCoste, Jr. and Evelyn Louise (Loud) DeCoste. He moved to Plymouth in 1972. David served in the United States Marine Corps. and worked for New England Telephone for over 40 years. After his retirement from the telephone company, David worked as a Security Guard for PartyLite. He enjoyed cooking, entertaining, lobster boils with his cousins, and celebrating holidays with family. He was a New England Patriots fan and liked to spend Sundays watching the game and making home-made pizza. David enjoyed travel, and his journeys took him to places such as Barbados, St. Martin, and to the coasts of California and Maine. David loved Plymouth Beach (pre-the "plover takeover") and driving around in his red Corvette convertible. An avid dog lover, he especially adored Simba, Gibbs, and Vinny. David's friends and family knew him to be a thoughtful gentleman and he was often heard saying, "It's just easier to be kind." A period of visitation will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019, 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. at the Cartmell Life Celebration Home, 150 Court Street, Plymouth. A memorial service will follow the visitation at the funeral home at 11 a.m.. Internment will take place immediately following at Chiltonville Cemetery, River Street, Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ Church Food Pantry, 149 Court Street, Plymouth, MA 02360 or Helping Hands for the Plymouth Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 214, Manomet, MA 02345. For more information, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 4, 2019