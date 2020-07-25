David G. OBrien of Hingham, MA, 64 years died peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on July 22, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary S. OBrien for 37 years. Dearly loved father of David G. OBrien Jr. and his wife, Jennifer OBrien of Norwell, MA and their children Troy, Emma and Audrey OBrien and Eric OBrien and his wife Michelle OBrien of South Weymouth, MA. Brother of Jean Thomas of North Attleboro MA, Lynne Mara and her husband Joe Mara of Hingham, MA, the late Marjorie Calabraro of Amherst, NH, John OBrien of Hull, MA and Gregory OBrien and his wife Christine OBrien of Scituate, MA. Brother in law of Mike and Sally Cunningham, Hingham, MA and Gary and Joan Squires of Derwood, MD. David is also survived by many nieces and nephews. David graduated from Boston University in 1979 and was a Senior Investment Advisor at Merrill Lynch in Hingham, MA for many years. David loved spending time with his family and friends. He was a member of South Shore Baptist Church in Hingham where he was loved by many, especially the men of the Thursday night bible study. David enjoyed living by the ocean and spending many summers on Chappaquiddick and on his boat with his dear wife Mary. He will be remembered for his wonderful parenting of his two sons, his sense of humor, and his love of the Lord. Funeral services are private. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Dana - Farber Cancer Institute. 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215.



