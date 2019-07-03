|
David J. Devine, 64, of Hanson passed away suddenly at home on July 1, 2019. Born in Charlestown in 1954, the 2nd son of William and Marguerite, David attended public schools in Charlestown and Braintree, later earning a degree in criminal justice from Massasoit. He eventually spent the last 17 years as a regional planner for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. A longtime seeker of divinity, David was attending the TABCOM School of Ministry and working to become senior pastor of the First Baptist Church of Dighton after his planned retirement from the state in November. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Bonnie; his children, Erin Roberts and her husband Matt, Tim Devine and his wife Beth, Elizabeth Shapiro and her husband Dan, and Mike Devine and his wife Ashley; as well as his grandchildren, Bennett and Cameron Devine. He is also survived by his siblings, Billy Devine of Bath, Maine, Robin Gauthier of Abington, and Mary Ellen Donahue of Yarmouth Port; as well as many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visiting hours on Friday, July 5, from 4-7 in the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth St. (Rte. 58 at the rotary circle), Whitman. His memorial service will be on Saturday, July 6, at 10 a.m. at the chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the . For online condolences and directions, please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 3, 2019