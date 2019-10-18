|
David J. Linscott Jr., of Weymouth, age 52, entered into eternal life on October 16, 2019. David was a lifelong Weymouth resident. David loved listening to music and spending time with family and friends. He never met strangers, only friends. David had a special relationship with those who were special to him; whether it be a nickname, joke or story. He was always quick with a smile and hug. David loved spending time and laughing with his nieces and nephews. Beloved son of David J. and Patricia A. ( McIntyre) Linscott. Beloved brother of Laura Halbardier and her husband Robert of League City, Texas, and Jennifer Hegarty and James of Boston and the late Thomas Linscott. Uncle to Bridget, Caroline, Aidan, Matthew and Althea. Funeral from the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, 100 Washington St., Weymouth on Monday, October 21, at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass in St. Albert the Great Church, Washington St., Weymouth at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting hours on Sunday from 2 until 6 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Burial in Village Cemetery, Weymouth. For messages and directions , see clancylucid.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019