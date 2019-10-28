Home

David J. McDonough Obituary
David J. McDonough of Marshfield, died peacefully in his sleep on October 24, 2019, at the age of 69. Born May 16, 1950 in Winchester to the late Donald and Cecelia (Malloy) McDonough, he attended Woburn High School before entering the U.S. Army. He was a proud veteran of the Vietnam War, and continued to serve his country and community honorably by becoming a 32 year veteran of the Marshfield Police Department. He married Charlene (Meserve) Dwight (deceased) in 1970 and together they raised two children, Lori Cannon of Marshfield, and Matthew (Heather) McDonough of Mitoya, Japan. David was an outdoors enthusiast, who enjoyed hunting and camping in the Adirondack Mountains of New York and also in the wilds of Maine. Loving brother of Carole (Tom) Patterson of Kennebunk, Maine, Robert McDonough of Billerica, Mass., Steven McDonough of Biddeford, Maine, Paul (Diane) McDonough of Nashua, N.H., William McDonough of Ayer, Thomas McDonough of Biddeford, Maine, Sandra (Tony) McDonough, and James McDonough (deceased). Adoring grandfather to Christian (Julie) McGourty of Foxborough, Makayla Cannon of Villanova University, and Olivia and Keira Mahar of Marshfield. Devoted uncle to many nieces and nephews. Friends and family may call on Monday, November 4, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street, Marshfield. Interment at Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. For online guest book and driving directions please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 28, 2019
