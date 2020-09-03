1/1
David J. Ring
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David J. Ring, age 95, of Quincy, died peacefully, Wednesday, September 2, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. David was born in Boston, to the late John S. and Mary A. (Abely) Ring. Raised and educated in Dorchester, he was a graduate of Boston College High School, Class of 1942. David lived in Quincy for most of his life and summered in Green Harbor, later becoming a permanent resident of Marshfield, until recently moving back to Quincy. He proudly served in the United States Navy during World War II. He served aboard the USS Los Angeles (CA-135) where he was a "Plank Owner" (part of the first crew aboard ship) and USS Huntington (CL-107). He was awarded the American Theatre Ribbon and Victory Ribbon. He received an honorable discharge at the rank of Lieutenant Junior Grade. Upon his return, he earned his bachelor's degree from Boston College, Class of 1948. David attained his Certified Public Accounting license, working at several prestigious firms in Boston's Financial District. He taught Accounting at Chamberlain Junior College and Bentley College for several years, just before launching his career as a self-employed CPA. Mr. Ring will long be remembered for being a Ham Radio operator (WA1-DRR) and his quiet wit. Beloved husband of the late Mary H. (Golden) Ring. Devoted father of David J. Ring Jr. of Marshfield, Joseph P. Ring and his wife Karen of Marshfield, John M. Ring and his wife April of Hull and Port Charlotte, Fla., Maura E. Ziegler and her husband Richard of Quincy, and the late Michael J. Ring. Loving grandfather of Meredith, David, Marisa, Kendra Ring, Patrick Ring, Christopher, Kerin and Shania Ziegler. Great-grandfather of Sage and Avery. He was predeceased by his brothers, Paul J. Ring and J. Stuart Ring. David is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Friday, September 4, from 4-6 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Divine Mercy Parish in Saint Mary's Church, 95 Crescent Street, West Quincy, on Saturday, September 5, at 10 a.m. Services are operating in accordance with current guidelines. For those who wish, donations in David's memory may be made to the Marshfield Council on Aging, 230 Webster Street, Marshfield, MA 02050. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Divine Mercy Parish in Saint Mary's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 472-6344
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved