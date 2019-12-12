Home

McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home
160 So. Main St.
Cohasset, MA 02025
(781) 383-0200
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home
1 Summer Street
COHASSET, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony's Church
Cohasset, MA
View Map
David K. Lahive Obituary
David K. Lahive, age 81, of Cohasset, and for many years Brewster, died peacefully on December 10, 2019, after suffering a stroke a few days prior. Dave is survived by his son, David J. Lahive and his wife Lynne of Cohasse; his son, Mark S. Lahive and his wife Lizzy of Manhattan Beach, CA; his two grandsons, Cassius and Jian; and many nieces and nephews. Dave was the brother of the late Mary White, John A. Lahive Jr., Joanne Burdulis and Anne Quinn. Born and raised in Milton, he was a graduate of Stonehill College and was a history teacher and football coach in the Hingham school system for nearly 30 years. Upon retiring from teaching, he moved to Brewster and worked part-time as a tour guide in the Boston and Cape Cod areas. Family and friends are invited to visiting hours 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019, at McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 1 Summer Street (across from St. Anthony Church), Cohasset. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at St. Anthonys Church in Cohasset. A private burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Dave may be made to the NVNA and Hospice Charitable Fund, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061. For an online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. 781-383-0200
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 12, 2019
