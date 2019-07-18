|
David M. Barron, age 29, lost his struggle with addiction on July 16, 2019. He was a lifelong resident of Hull. David was an automotive technician for Quirk Ford in Quincy. He was the beloved father of Zoey Power of Hull; devoted son of Lisa Paron of Hull and Michael Barron of Weymouth; and devoted twin brother of Brian Barron of Allston. He is also survived by his aunts, uncles, cousins, and the many friends who will dearly miss him. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visiting hours on Friday, July 19, from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m., at Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, 100 Washington Street (Rte. 53), Weymouth Landing. For directions and messages, see clancylucid.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 18, 2019