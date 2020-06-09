David M. Butler, 70, of Milton, Mass, died peacefully, surrounded by his family on Friday, June 5, 2020, after a long and heroic struggle with lymphoma. Mr. Butler was born in Boston to Charles Kingston Butler and Eleanor (Hannon) Butler and grew up in Roslindale. He attended Sacred Heart School, was a member of the Class of 1967 at Boston Latin School and graduated from New Preparatory School in 1968. He received his B.A. from Boston College in 1973, and a J.D. from Suffolk University Law School in 1977. He practiced law in Quincy for almost 40 years. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 49 years, Elizabeth Gavin Butler, (Betsy) and his three sons, David M. Butler Jr. and his wife Hillary of Austin, Texas, Patrick G. Butler and his partner Meghan Foley of Hull, Mass, and Andrew Chadwick Butler of Dorchester. He was the adored "Papa" of his grandchildren, Bridget and Rory Butler of Austin, Texas. He is also survived by three brothers, Charles K. Butler and his wife Ellen of Plymouth, Kevin Butler and his wife Marylou of Scituate and Thomas J. Butler and his wife Rosalba of Allandale, New Jersey, and by several nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his sister, Mary E. Butler, (Lynn) and his brother Christopher Butler. He is also survived by his cousin and godmother, Virginia Fortin of Quincy, Mass. He was a much-loved brother-in-law of the Gavin family. Visiting hours will be held at the Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Street, East Milton Square, Wednesday, June 10, from 4 to 8 p.m. The services are private. Burial will be in Milton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Center, 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, Mass 02215. To send a sympathy message to David's family, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 9, 2020.