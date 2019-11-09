|
|
David M. Madden, of Plymouth, originally from Weymouth, passed away unexpectedly November 4, 2019 at the age of 64. David served the Town of Weymouth for 31 years. He graduated from Weymouth North High School in 1972 and Boston College in 1995 with a degree in Business Management. David began his career in 1976 as a Weymouth firefighter, working his way up to become, at the time, the youngest fire chief in the states history. He held the position of Fire Chief from 1993 to 1999, and also served as president of the Mass. Fire Chiefs Association. David was elected Weymouth's first Mayor in 1999, cheered on heartily by his relatives, friends and tight knit campaign family. He proudly served as Mayor for two terms from 2000 to Jan. 2008 tackling an inventory of issues but most notably leading the transition from a town meeting form of government to a city form of government with diligence, respect and purpose. David was quick with a joke and hearty, loud laugh. He was most happy on the beaches of Wellfleet, playing golf, and cracking jokes with family and friends. He was a dedicated father who often skipped Sunday football to watch his daughter's gymnastics meets, and he followed his son's football coaching career with a passion. He was a devoted fan at his grandchildren's sports events, and took great pride in watching them mature. David was the son of the late Rosemary (Hackett) Madden-Smith and Edward L. Madden Jr. He is survived by his former wife Helena M. (Pawlowski) Madden, his son Patrick, daughter Heather and her husband Jed Keltz. In addition to his grandchildren Lila and Marcus Keltz, he leaves behind many family members who will miss his charismatic ways including his step-father Edward Smith of North Weymouth, brothers Edward L. Madden III of West Newbury, Kevin J. Madden of N.H., and Brian F. Madden of Pembroke, his sisters Joan M. Horner of Weymouth and Laura J. Madden of Quincy, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. David was also preceded in death by his brother Shaun P. Madden. Relatives, friends and colleagues are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday 4 - 8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday prior to the funeral Mass in Immaculate Conception Church, Weymouth at 10:30 a.m. Burial at a later date. Donations in memory of David may be made to the Weymouth Scholarship Fund, Weymouth Town Hall, 75 Middle Street, Weymouth, MA 02189. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 9, 2019