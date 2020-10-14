David M. Rogers, 63, of Hudson Road, Oxford, died Friday, October 9, 2020, at Lanessa Extended Care Facility in Webster. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Joyce M. (Miller) Rogers of Oxford; two daughters, Danielle M. Hussey and her husband William of Easton, and Jessica M. Rogers and her husband Joshua Blanchette of Oxford; his brother, Lawrence Rogers Jr. and his wife Stacy of Pembroke; his sister, Donna J. Rogers-Parry and her husband Glenn Parry of Everett, WA; six grandchildren, Orion, Owen, Oliver and Oakland Hussey, and Kinsley and Paul Blanchette, and many nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by two sisters, Deborah A. Rogers and Diane M. Rogers-Gould. He was born in Weymouth, son of the late Lawrence G. and Mildred M. (Mullaney) Rogers, and lived in Weymouth, Quincy, and Easton, before moving to Oxford earlier this year. He graduated from South Weymouth High School in 1975. Mr. Rogers worked at Boston Financial Data Services for 22 years, retiring in 2017. Previously he worked for GTE Services and Hub Mail Advertising. He was a member of the Amalgamated Meat Cutters and Butcher Workmen of North America, Union #2 in Braintree. He coached softball in Quincy and was a member of the softball board of directors. He will be remembered as a loving husband and father, and a doting grandfather who loved to spoil his grandchildren. Memorial calling hours are Saturday, October 17, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford. A prayer service will be held at 2 p.m. at the conclusion of calling hours. Flowers may be sent or memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005 or the Hospice of Western and Central Massachusetts, 1325 Springfield St., Suite 12, Feeding Hills, MA 01030. paradisfuneralhome.com