David "Scott" Morrison, of Marshfield, passed away on January 4, 2020, after a valiant battle against Pancreatic cancer. He was 56 years old. Beloved husband of Patricia M. (Brosnan) Morrison, he was the loving father of Derek and Michael Morrison; son of Margaret (Jenkins) and the late John Morrison of Ellicott City, Md.; dear brother of Douglas and his wife Sandy of New Jersey, Lynne McHenry and her husband Stu, Amy Parker and her husband Eric, and Timothy and his wife Kim, all of Maryland. Scott was the son-in-law of Eleanor and the late Donald Brosnan of Quincy; the brother-in-law of Joe and Deanna Brosnan of Marshfield, Tom Brosnan of Somerville, and the late Jeannie and Joseph Gambino of East Bridgewater. He was the cherished uncle of Craig, Dennis, Kevin, Ali, Lauren, Matt, Adam, Justin, Rachel, CJ, Shannon, Jack, Crae, Clara, and Leah. Scott was born and raised in Silver Spring, Md., and also lived in Oahu, Hawaii. He enjoyed vacationing with his family at their home in Lake George, N.Y. Scott attended the University of Hawaii and graduated from SUNY Geneseo. Scott worked at CNA Insurance Company for many years until he became a CPA, then was employed by Dorchester Bay Economic Development Corporation as a Senior Real Estate Accountant. He volunteered as an assistant coach for Marshfield Youth Baseball and also served as the treasurer on the Board of Directors for Marshfield Youth Lacrosse. Scott was a die hard sports fan committed to supporting his home teams, the Washington Capitals, Baltimore Orioles, and will forever hail to the Washington Redskins. His sense of humor was his trademark. Scott was loved by all who knew him and will remain forever in their hearts. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street, in Marshfield. Funeral from the funeral home on Thursday, January 9, at 10 a.m. for a funeral Mass to be held at 11 a.m. in St. Christine's Parish Church, 1295 Main Street, in Marshfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Dana Farber Cancer Center for Pancreatic Cancer research by visiting the web site dana-farber.org or by mail to 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. For online guest book and driving directions, please visit the web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 7, 2020