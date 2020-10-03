David P. Murphy, 84, of Centerville, formerly of Hingham, passed away September 23, 2020, in Bonita Springs, Fla. Born in New London, Conn., to the late Mary (Sullivan) and Charles Murphy, he attended the Bulkeley School, New London High School and UCONN. He inspired all by the valiant battle he fought in an effort to overcome his failing health. Dave, who practiced what he preached about the importance of family, was very comforted that family members were able to be with him and his devoted wife Judy in his final months. Dave worked in the shipbuilding industry for 40 years in Groton, Quincy and Quonset Point for General Dynamics and Electric Boat. Dave proudly served his country in the Army Reserves for 6 years. He was a parishioner for over 40 years at St. Paul's Church, Hingham, serving on the Parish Council and Finance Committee. Dave never missed a day reading The Boston Globe and other publications to keep up with current events. He could talk with others about any subject, but was much more interested in what others had to say. Dave would inevitably say "and so on and so forth" to cut his end of the conversation short and yield the floor to others. It was typical of Dave putting others before himself. Dave's love of the Red Sox was shared by best friend Mike Tompkins, who predeceased Dave. For years they spent the summer making sure they attended a game for every team that came to Fenway. Family vacations on the beaches of Florida, Cape Cod and Anguilla were among Dave's favorite adventures. While nothing was more important than family to Dave, a good meal was a close second. Everyone at his table looked forward to Dave signaling the final course with the words "let's not forget dessert." That usually meant something chocolate, including cake, whoopie pies, Oreos or ice cream. Dave is survived by his wife of 22 years, Judy (Tetreault); daughters, Maureen (Murphy) and Leo Peloquin of Hingham, and Ellen (Murphy) and Billy Dengler of Little Silver, N.J., Chip Toomey and Vikki Nagelis of Vernon, Conn., Shannon Toomey and Becky Kellerhouse of Cohoes, N.Y., and J. Regan Toomey and Katie Kahler of Ellington, Conn. Dave was the loving "Papa" to Beth, Tom, Ryan, Willie, Johnny, Grace, Coleman, Harper, Cassady, Keene and Kade. He also leaves many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by sister, Marian Storey of Uncasville, Conn.; brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Martha Murphy of Stonington, Conn.; and brother Edward's life partner, Doris Edmond of Maryland. Dave was predeceased by wife, Lois (Coffey) Murphy, daughter, Ann E. Murphy, son-in-law, Michael O'Hanley, brother-in-law, Joseph Storey, and brother, Edward Murphy. In Dave's memory, donations may be made to Hingham Interfaith Food Pantry, 685 Main St., Hingham, MA 02043, or The Pine Street Inn, 444 Harrison Avenue, Boston, MA 02118, Attn:Shelli Hezekiak. Burial will be private. A memorial service is planned for the spring to celebrate Dave's life and will include of course, dessert.



