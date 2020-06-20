David R. de Bastos, 57, of Quincy, Massachusetts, passed away on April 4th, 2020 after a long and brave battle with early onset Alzheimer's Disease. David was the son of the late Dr. Manuel de Bastos and Emma Gustavson de Bastos of St. James, New York. His strength, courage, and amazing positivity in dealing with adversity in his life was an inspiration to all who knew him.
David grew up on Long Island, New York. He was a 1980 graduate of Smithtown High School East and a 1984 graduate of Ithaca College in Ithaca, New York with a degree in Business Administration. Upon graduation, David had a long career in retail industry management and later worked as a buyer. He had been employed by Jordan Marsh, Chadwick's of Boston and Aramark. Eventually, deciding to leave the corporate world and become an entrepreneur, David was most recently the owner of two UPS stores in Massachusetts, one in Rockland and the other in Pembroke.
David was a kind person with a huge heart who loved people, and who enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He was always up for an adventure. He enjoyed traveling, music, and loved animals, especially his golden doodle, Fred, and his cat, Jessie. We will forever miss his wonderful smile and his presence in our lives.
David will be deeply missed especially by sister Debra de Bastos and her husband Nowell Bloomenthal of Sudbury, MA, sister Donna de Bastos Fromel, and her husband William Fromel of Dallas, PA, nephew Matthew Fromel, nieces Molly Bloomenthal and Michele Fromel, partner Charles (Skip) MacKinnon, and cousins Linda Bangham and Vendla Esler.
A private memorial service and celebration of life for David will be held for family and friends, and he will be laid to rest in Pinelawn Cemetery, Farmingdale, New York, alongside his beloved parents.
Donations in David's memory can be made to Interfaith Social Services where David volunteered at the food pantry, and should be mailed to 105 Adams Street, Quincy, MA 02169. You can learn more about the mission of Interfaith Social Services at www.InterfaithSocialServices.org.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 20, 2020.