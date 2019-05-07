|
David R. Salamone, age 52 years, of Plymouth, died Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Beth Israel Medical Center in Boston, following a lengthy illness. He was the husband of Patricia (Young) Salamone. Son of Robert L. and Julianne (DeFranzo) Salamone, born in Boston, January 13, 1967, he was raised in Norwell and had lived in Plymouth in recent years. He was a graduate of Norwell High School, class of 1985, and UMass-Boston, where he earned his bachelor's degree. He worked for over twenty years as a manager at N.E. Village in Pembroke, a home for adults with intellectual challenges. David was a generous and giving man. At work he treated his clients as family. Often, they would be included in Salamone family holidays and dinners. He was very caring with his work. He enjoyed movies including Marvel and monster movies. He was an avid Yankees fan and had an incredible sense of humor. Besides his loving wife Patricia, and his parents, Robert and Julianne, he is survived by his daughters, Katarina Salamone, a student at Plymouth North High School, and Maya Salamone, a student at Plymouth West School; his brother, Paul Salamone and his wife Elizabeth of Hanover; his niece and nephew, Michael and Emma; mother-in-law, Eleanor Nicholas and her husband Richard Sharp of Pembroke; and his father-in-law, Donald Young and his wife Debbie of Scituate. He also leaves his aunt, Diane Beane and her husband Robert of Reading; his cousins, Robert and Brian Beane; and his beloved dog "Teddy". His funeral will be held from the Davis Funeral Life Celebration Funeral Home, 619 State Road, Plymouth (Manomet), on Friday at 9 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church, South Meadow Rd., Plymouth, at 10:30 a.m. Visiting hours will be in the funeral home on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. Interment will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241-4238. For online guest book and directions, visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 7, 2019