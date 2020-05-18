|
David V. Merritt, 65, a resident of Brockton for the past 18 years, formerly of Easton, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Season's Hospice in Milton after a period of failing health. He was the loving husband of Dr. Corinne R. (Rudick) Merritt for 32 years. Born in Somerville, a son of Raymond and Dorothy (Caprigno) Merritt, he was raised in Somerville and Malden, and he was a graduate of Malden High School. He continued his education at Bunker Hill Community College where he earned an associate degree in fire sciences and safety. David was employed as a fire and safety inspector for Greater New York Mutual Insurance Company for 15 years. He was a member of the National Fire Protection Association. An avid Patriot's fan, David enjoyed reading American history, especially WWII and Vietnam War. He loved a good meal, good company, and treasured time spent with his grandsons. In addition to his wife Corinne, David is survived by a stepson, Stevyn Kramer of Brockton; his siblings, Deborah Kenney of Brockton, Cynthia Palmisano of Ayer, Joseph Merritt of Kentucky, Bernice Higdon of Hudson and the late Daniel Merritt of Easton; two grandchildren, Paxton Kramer and Wesley Kramer and several nieces and nephews. Due to State and Federal emergency, private funeral services will be held, followed by interment at St. Mary's Cemetery, Mansfield. A celebration of David's life will be held at a later date and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations in Davids memory may be sent to the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur (Retirement Fund) 351 Broadway, Everett MA 02149. Arrangements are by Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Easton. For condolences visit www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 18, 2020