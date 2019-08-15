|
David Valler, 86, passed on August 3, 2019. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 60 years, Beverly "Pinkie" Valler (nee Freeman). He was born in Plymouth, September 1, 1932, son of the late Irving Clifton Valler and Mary Aldina Diozzi. Dave was a descendent of Quadequina, brother of Massasoit, and was a proud member of the Royal House of Pokanoket Tribe, Pokanoket Nation. He graduated from Kingston High School in 1950 and served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Dave was an athlete and an outstanding basketball player. He was active in local high school basketball for years. Dave retired from the town of Kingston, and was responsible for the Reed Community Building maintenance for many years. Dave is survived by 3 sons, Dave Jr., Steven, and Michael; 12 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. A graveside memorial will be held at Mayflower Cemetery in Duxbury on August 31, 2019, at 10 a.m.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 15, 2019