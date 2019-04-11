|
|
David William Clark, 62, of Pembroke, died April 4, 2019 peacefully at his home in Pembroke, under the care of Hospice, in the arms of his loving wife, family, and his beloved basset hounds near him. David died of medical complications following a long 6 year journey of a rare brain disease Fronto-Temporal Degenerative Disease (FTD). Born in Quincy, Dave resided in Pembroke since 1994. Dave worked at the Patriot Ledger as a pressman until 1988 when he started working maintenance at the Quincy Shipyard/MWRA. He then worked in the security division at Deer Island Waste Water Treatment Plant and retired from the Metering Department there after 21 years. Dave is survived by his wife and soulmate Pamela (Phillips) Clark of Pembroke, formerly of Easton, Mass. He was the son of the late Burton and Alice Clark. Brother of Fred Clark of Kingston,, Richard Clark of Halifax, and Ronald (Ronnie) Clark of Hanson. He also leaves several nieces and nephews, Elizabeth Webster, Vincent Phillips, Jessica Phillips, Brian Phillips, and Michael Richard Clark, along with many other nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Dave was a sweet, quiet man with a wonderful dry sense of humor who loved his family. He had so many happy years with his soulmate/wife Pam whom he met in 1988. Dave loved the ocean, nature, boating, and fishing on his Grady White powerboat. He also loved reading nautical history, old movies, playing chess and of course Corvettes, especially his 1978 Pacecar Corvette. He loved to build things, walks in the woods with his dogs, but mostly he loved and enjoyed the simple pleasures of life. Visiting hours from the Shepherd Funeral Home, 7 Mattakeesett St., Pembroke, on Friday, April 12, from 1 - 4 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 4 p.m.. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Dr. Dickersons Dementia Research Program in the Massachusetts General Hospital Frontotemporal Disorders Unit. Your generous gifts support the clinical care and research efforts for individuals living with early onset dementias: https://Giving.MassGeneral.org/FTDUnit.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 11, 2019