|
|
David W. Swan, 63, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in his home after being stricken ill. He leaves two brothers; John V. "Jay" Swan, Jr. and his wife Susan of Woodstock, Conn., Fredrick J. Swan of Leicester with whom he lived, two sisters; Helen M. Swan Harris and her husband Richard of Worthing, W. Sussex, UK and Marybeth Bardot and her husband Douglas of Windham, Conn., two nieces; Elizabeth Swan and her husband Shane Kegler of East Hartford, Conn. and Allison J. Swan of Woodstock, Conn. and several aunts, uncles and cousins. David was born in Worcester, son of John Vincent and Elizabeth Agnes (Rowe) Swan. He was a lifelong resident of Leicester. He graduated from the Rhode Island School for the Deaf in Providence in 1976. In 1977, he completed courses at the St. Paul Technical Institute in St. Paul, Minnesota. He was employed in the retail food industry for over 39 years. He initially worked for Iandoli's Supermarkets, which became Albertson's and finally Shaw's. His last position was as a bakery clerk at Shaw's, Gold Starr Blvd., Worcester. He was a member and a communicant at St. Joseph- St. Pius X Parish. The funeral will be held on Monday, February 17 from the Morin Funeral Home, 1131 Main Street, Leicester with a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Pius X Church, 1153 Main Street, Leicester. Burial in Pine Grove Cemetery will be private and at the convenience of the family. Calling hours are Sunday, February 16, from 4 - 7 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Leicester Women's Club, 196 North Spencer Road, Spencer, MA 01562, in support of the Elizabeth Swan Memorial Nursing Scholarship. www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 15, 2020