The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 773-3551
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dawn LaBombard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dawn M. LaBombard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dawn M. LaBombard Obituary
Dawn M. "QBDML" LaBombard of Halifax, originally Wollaston, died January 21, 2020. Dawn adored her family and friends. She loved to host parties and she was always prepared to feed an army. She enjoyed driving fast, cooking, and snowmobiling. Dawn had a smile that would light up the room and she made everyone around her feel welcome. She was a fun loving, sarcastic, and outspoken woman who will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She was the loving daughter of the late Lloyd and Eleanor LaBombard; soulmate of Luke Barmakian of Halifax; cherished mother of Shawna McElman of Plymouth and Robert McElman of Halifax. Also survived by many friends and extended family. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Saturday, February 2, from 12-4 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Dawn may be made to Cure HHT, P.O. Box 329, Monkton, MD 21111. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dawn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keohane Funeral Home
Download Now