Deborah Ann "Debbie" Doyle-Scully, of Duxbury, formerly a longtime Hull resident, died unexpectedly on November 11, 2019. The beloved mother of Kristen M. Scully and Robert P. Scully Jr. of Hull, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Marilyn (Mee) Doyle of Hull; loving sister of Ellen Laramee and her husband Ron of Plymouth and the late Gerry Doyle of Hull; cherished NeeNee of Blaise Belmarsh; best friend and dear companion to Bob Saville of Hull; loving aunt of Jen and Joe Gately of West Bridgewater, Jason and Kelly Laramee of Harwich, Kaitlyn and Ricky Mullen of Hopkington, Shaun and Kristi Doyle of Hanson, Katie and Nick Mercauto of North Conway. She is also survived and loved by many great-nieces and nephews. Debbie was raised and educated in Hull and graduated from Hull High School in 1969, where she was notably the first "Hull High Pirate". A single mother of two, she raised her children in Hull. She always worked multiple jobs to support her children. For over a decade, Debbie worked as a concierge in the maternity unit at South Shore Hospital, where she always greeted people with a smile and a joke. She also worked for many years as a teacher's assistant at South Shore Collaborative and in the Hull school system. Debbie brought humor to all her patrons when she worked at Schooners in Hull and the Old Mill Grill in Hingham. Deborah was politically active and served on the Hull School Committee for nine years and found time to teach CCD at St. Ann's Church. Always willing to help anyone in need, she will be remembered as someone who was funny, loving, selfless and kind. Her greatest pleasure was being with her family and her wonderful circle of friends. Debbie was personally engaging and shared her great sense of humor with everyone she met. She will be sadly missed by her family and numerous lifelong friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday 4-8 p.m. in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), Hingham. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Tuesday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Marys Parish in St. Anns Church, Hull, at 10 a.m. Burial in Hull Village Cemetery, Hull. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help her children with the financial hardship of her funeral expenses. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 15, 2019