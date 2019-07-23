Deborah A. Morrison passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, July 18, 2019. She attended Quincy Public Schools as well as Quincy Jr. College. After high school graduation, she also was a student at the Carroll Center for the Blind & the Perkins Center for the Blind. Deb was a lifelong Quincy resident. She loved history, traveling with her family, reading and the Red Sox. She is survived by her family, Lyle D. Morrison III and Andrea Serpa Morrison of Somerville, Brenda Morrison and Jim Keane of Wareham, Paula and Larry Rowe of Quincy and Jeffry and Betty Morrison of Cohasset. She will be missed by her beloved nieces and nephews, Lyle, Sam, Julia, Austin, Morgan, Cole and Charlotte; as well as her aunts and uncles, Sandy and Mike Delahunt of Marshfield and Jeanne and Phil Wall of Mansfield; and her devoted cat, Dusty. Deb was the oldest child of the late Meredith Morrison and Lyle D Morrison Jr. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday, July 24, 5-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 25, prior to the funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Parish at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Quincy, at 10 a.m. Burial in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Debbie's name may be sent to the Quincy Lions Club, PO Box 27, Quincy, MA 02170 or South Shore YMCA Partnership Program by visiting ssymca.org/give/donate. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences. Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 23, 2019