Deborah A. Place, 65, of Pembroke, loving wife of Warren Place, passed away on November 14, 2019 surrounded by her family. Debbie was the beloved daughter of Doretta (Taylor) Martin and the late George Martin. She was born in Boston on June 5, 1954, where she was raised until moving with her family to Scituate. Married for 46 years, Debbie had 4 children and treasured each moment with them. She had a vivacious and warm personality, and never met a stranger. Debbie was an enthusiastic Red Sox and Patriots fan. She was an avid reader, and enjoyed her music, dancing and her lobster dinner twice a week. She also loved to be outside in nature taking walks with family and being at the beach. Most importantly she loved spending time with her family. In addition to her mother and husband, Deborah is survived by her daughter Constance Place and her fiance Brad Gebhardt of Beverly, her son, Warren Place and his wife Krista Gottschlich of Marshfield, her son Joshua Place and his wife Kelley of Pembroke, her son Jaime Place and his girlfriend Sydney Kane of Pembroke, her sister Cheryl Gymiski and her husband Mark of Brockton, her sister Maureen Crowell and her husband Ken of Scituate, her sister Susan Aguilar and her husband Aggie of Hull, her brother George Martin and his wife Florentina of Seattle Washington, her brother Christopher Martin of Natick, and was the loving Nana to Taylor, Katheryne, Autumn and Jayson of Beverly, Connor, Callie and Mollie of Pembroke and Kaylee of Marshfield, as well as many loving nieces and nephews. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St., Rte 53 in Hanover on Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 4 -7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 10 a.m. at St. Thecla Parish, 145 Washington St., Rte 53 in Pembroke. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made to a . For directions and to sign Debbie's online guest book, please visit SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 18, 2019