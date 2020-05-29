Deborah "Debbie" A. Zakhary (Hearn), of Quincy, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2020, at the age of 67. Beloved mother of Sameh Zakhary Jr. and his wife Deirdre of Quincy, Sharif Zakhary Of Randolph, and the late Shawn M. Macdonald. Devoted grandmother "Nana Debbie" to Isabella, Jaelynn, and Ally. Survived by her sister Louise Sarruda of Kingston, and brothers Richard Hearn of Quincy, and James Hearn, and the late Edna Gould, Ellen Rogers, and David Hearn. As well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.



