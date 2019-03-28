|
Deborah (Meston) Chute, 64, of Marshfield, passed away on March 26, 2019, after a brief illness. She was the beloved daughter of the late Robert and Dorothy (Adrian) Meston. Deborah was raised and educated in Hyde Park. She recently retired after 35+ years as a vice president at E.S. Ritchie in Pembroke. She is survived by her devoted son, Christian Chute and his wife Paula of Mansfield; cherished grandchildren, Andrew, Maelyn and Ryan. She was the loving sister of Randolph Meston of Brookline, Sheila Broderick of Mansfield, Barbara Laforce of Rockland and Brian Meston of Jamaica Plain. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Deborah touched the lives of many and will be sorely missed. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, March 31, at Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St., Rte. 53, Hanover, from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NVNA and Hospice, 120 Longwater Dr., Norwell, MA 02061. For directions and online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 28, 2019