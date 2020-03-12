|
Deborah "Deb" E. (Bekas) Colligan, 66, of Punta Gorda, Fla., formerly of Marshfield, Mass., passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 29, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her beloved husband of 41 years, Thomas Colligan. She was the cherished mother of Dana Riegert and her husband Matt of Westford, Mass., and Greg Colligan and his partner Rachael Scanlan of Acushnet, Mass.; treasured "Nana" to Mitchell, Bridget, Miranda and Carissa; devoted sister of George Bekas of Quincy, Mass., and Carol Bekas of Tampa, Fla. She was predeceased by her parents, Carl and Marie (Curley) Bekas, and brothers, Carl "Boomer" Bekas, John "Jay" Bekas and Paul Bekas. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and several precious friends. Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life on Saturday, March 21, from 12-4 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 1321 Ocean Street (Rte. 139), Marshfield. Donations in Deb's memory can be made to Tidewell Hospice, Philanthropy Department, 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, FL 34238. Please designate the Port Charlotte Hospice House location.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 12, 2020