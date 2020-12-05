Deborah Lee (Hathaway) "Debbie" Freda of Hull, died December 2, 2020. Debbie graduated from Massasoit after working in the financial industry for many years. She went on to work for Meditech and then Beth Isreal Deaconess as a lab technician. Debbie and her husband enjoyed many camping trips all over the country. She was an active member in Glastonbury Abbey where she participated as a eucharistic minister and in many of the church activities. Debbie will be remembered for her kind and gentle personality. She will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing her. Beloved wife and best friend of almost 50 years to Richard P. Freda of Hull. Cherished stepmother of Susan Olen of Norwood. Devoted grandmother of Danielle Olen and Richie Gorman. Loving great-grandmother of Braydon Grace. Also survived by many extended family and dear friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday in St. Mary's Parish in St. Ann's Church, Hull, from 10-11 a.m. Funeral Mass to follow at 11 a.m. Burial in Hull Village Cemetery, Hull. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Debbie may be made to St. Mary's Parish in St. Ann's Church, at 208 Samoset Ave., Hull, MA 02045. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although some may not be able to gather together with Debbie's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com
and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 1-800-KEOHANE to have your message added.