Deborah "Debbie" Marilyn (Murphy) Causer, sadly and unexpectedly passed away at Baylor Medical Center on November 18, 2020, in Dallas, TX. Preceded in death by her parents, Evenlyn (Stonefield) Gordon Logan of Scituate, she remained in Scituate until graduating from Scituate High School in 1959. Mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin were all titles she wore proudly. She is survived by her three children, Sandra Deborah Neumeister, husband Robert, of Plympton, Thomas Dury Murphy, wife Lori, of Rockland, and Douglas Lance Murphy, wife Nadine, of Dallas, TX. She was a loving grandmother to Samantha, T.J., Tyler, Logan, Morgan, Roen, and she was the loving grandmother of the late Michael; and two great-grandchildren, Connor and Landon. She was the sister to Billy Tobin of Hull, and was predeceased by Duke and Butch Logan; and leaves nieces and nephews. Debbie was born November 23, 1941, in Scituate, and raised her family in Norwell. In 1979, she returned to her roots in Scituate, where she remained for many years, until relocating to New Mexico. With her children grown, her taste for travel ignited, warm, tropical destinations were a must to escape the frigid cold New England winters. Cruising the Carribean, vacationing on the island of Vieques, in Pueto Rico, golfing in New Mexico were just a few of the vacation locations she enjoyed. Her love for the outdoors, her athleticism, her lifetime of sports, were apparent as she remained an avid swimmer over the years. It was a common occurrence to see her swimming the length of Sandhills. Her love for the sports didn't end there, as she would become a passionate tennis player and golfer. Most weekends were scheduled with doubles matches at the tennis club, or t-time with her sons at one of the local golf courses. Family traditions were always held in high regard, as she would continually express and instill in her children, during their entire upbringing, the importance of keeping family traditions alive, even when she was gone. Her family agreed that she was "One of a kind", often referred to as a character on more than one occasion, who chose to live her life anyway she saw fit. She had a sense of humor, lack of patience, extensive vocabulary, and was always sharing her opinion, including telling you the truth, even when you did not want to hear it. Independent, determined, resilient, loving and beautiful, best describes her. Her joy for life, her strong willed spirit, enabled her to live her life always knowing no mountain was to high. Due to Covid-19 Pandemic, there will be no memorial service. Her family asks that you remember Debbie during this holiday season. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, www.stjude.org
donors@stjude.org.