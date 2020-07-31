1/1
Deborah M. McKay
Deborah M. McKay, 64, of Braintree, a beloved long-time Patient Access Coordinator at Quincy Medical Center, passed away unexpectedly, July 28, 2020. Deb was the devoted wife of 42 years to John E. McKay. Loving mother of Lisa M. McKay and her spouse Jeanette R. Garcia of Swansea. Beloved sister of Linda A. Barraza of Milton, Doreen Fisher of Norwell, Jimmy Sturgeon of Brockton, Cecelia Abruzzese of Norwell, Andrea Johnson of Plympton, Clay Sturgeon of Brockton, and the late Mark and late Lawrence Sturgeon. Grandmother of six "Fur Babies". She was preceded in death by her dear friend Diane McPherson, and is also survived by many friends, extended family and colleagues at Quincy Medical Center and Carney Hospital. A daughter of the late Clarence and Cecelia (Remondi) Sturgeon, Deb grew up off of Adams St. in Dorchester, and was a 1974 graduate of Dorchester High School. She and John were married in 1978 and settled in Braintree in 1990. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, and tending to the vegetable and flower gardens around her home. Those who knew Deb will remember her love for animals, as well as her caring and selfless ways she would always go out of her way to help others. Services will be privately held. To leave online condolences, please visit www. HamelLydon.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Debs name to the Yorkies Inc. placement service, https://www.yorkies inc.com/.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
