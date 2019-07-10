Home

Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service
650 Hancock St
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 472-5888
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service
650 Hancock St
Quincy, MA 02170
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service
650 Hancock St
Quincy, MA 02170
Resources
More Obituaries for Debra McDowell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debra A. McDowell


1950 - 2019
Debra A. McDowell Obituary
Debra A. (Hubbard) McDowell, 68, of Quincy, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019, of gall bladder cancer. She leaves her husband of forty years, Charles "Chuck" McDowell, son Matt and daughters Mandy and Kathleen, all of Quincy. She is survived by her mother, Marjorie (Langdon) Hubbard of Mandeville, La.; by brothers Craig Hubbard and wife Jan of Covington, La.; John Hubbard and wife Mary of Greenville, S.C., and Charlie Hubbard of Midland, Va.; by sisters Arlyn Medell and husband Phil of Haymarket, Va., and Margie Jenkins and husband Hilary of Fredericksburg, Va. Debbie was born in Tulare, Calif. and migrated East with her family in furtherance of her father's Navy career. She graduated from high school and Old Dominion University in Virginia, after which she began working at Cabot Corp. in Boston where she met Chuck. Debbie was the selfless care provider who held family and home together. In addition to providing for her family, she worked in the Quincy Schools as a substitute teacher and later as a classroom aide. She extended unconditional kindness to all she encountered right down to the stray animals she rescued from the streets. She would rather light a candle than curse the darkness. The loving care provided by Mandy, Kathleen, and Matt enabled Debbie to pass her remaining days in the comfort of her home. The family is grateful for the guidance and care given by nurses from the Norwell Visiting Nurse Association, and the care she received from the nurses and staff at Beth Israel in Boston. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 13, at 2 p.m. at Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of MA, 650 Hancock Street in Quincy. Visiting hours will be held prior from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Rather than flowers, friends might consider a memorial donation to Debbie's favorite Charity, the Quincy Animal Shelter, 56 Broad St. Quincy, MA 02169.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 10, 2019
