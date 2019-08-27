Home

Deirdre A. Doherty Obituary
Deirdre Ann Doherty, born October 14, 1936, to John and Alma McCarthy, passed away on August 26, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was survived by her children, John, Michael and Christy, Paul, Therese and Scott, Brian and Brittany, and Robert and Michelle; and her 12 grandchildren. She is also survived by her dear friend, Patricia Cabral. Deirdre was predeceased by her brother John McCarthy. Deirdre was a fond member of the Hingham Historical Society. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in Deirdre's name to the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Development Office, 25 Evans Way, Boston, MA 02115. Funeral services will be held at St. Paul's Church, 147 North St., Hingham, at 12 p.m., August 28, with interment to follow at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Roslindale. For additional information and online guest book, visit www.DowningChapel.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 27, 2019
