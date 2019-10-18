Home

Morris Funeral Home Inc
79 Bridge Street
Wayne, WV 25570
(304) 272-5171
Della M. Lycan

Della M. Lycan Obituary
Della Marie Lycan, 88, of Sarasota, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Pines of Sarasota Rehabilitation and Senior Care Community in Sarasota, Florida. She was born on July 17, 1931 in East Lynn, W.Va. a daughter of the late Thomas and Verna Ramey Lycans. She was previously the assistant manager for The Patriot Ledger in Quincy, Massachusetts and was an Elder at Northminister Presbyterian Church in Sarasota. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her aunt, Georgia Booton. Survivors include her four cousins Russell Booton, Doug Booton, Mary Ann Maynard, and Cassa Preece and a host of additional family and friends. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Doug Booton and Rev. Todd Mays. Burial will follow at Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne, W.Va. Friends may call from noon until service time Sunday at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 18, 2019
