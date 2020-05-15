Home

Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
382 First Parish Road
Scituate, MA 020663313
(781) 545-0196
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Denis A. English

Denis Anthony English, 83, of Scituate, formerly of South Yarmouth, Manchester, CT and Ballyporeen, Co. Tipperary, Ireland, passed away suddenly on May 12, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Rita G. English, with whom he shared 53 years of marriage before her passing in 2015. Born in Ballyporeen, Co. Tipperary, Ireland, he was the son of the late Thomas and Mollie English. He graduated from Christian Brothers Secondary School in Mitchelstown. Denis emigrated from Ireland at the age of 16, went on to serve in the United States Marine Corps and then married the love of his life. He was a jack-of-all-trades and could fix anything with a wrench, superglue and duct tape. Denis had a sense of humor that was loved by all. He enjoyed life and spending time with his family. A devoted son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Denis will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known him. Denis was the loving father of Colleen E. DeGrilla and her husband Stephen of Bermuda, Kelly E. Walsh and her husband Edward of Scituate and Brian P. English, his former wife, Rose, and dog, Tipperary of North Eastham. Cherished grandfather of Rosemarie, Molly and Aidan Walsh of Scituate. He is also survived by his two dogs, Diamond and Chica (a rescue from the Scituate Animal Shelter). Memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the MS Society or the Scituate Animal Shelter. Please visit www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com for online guest book. Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home 781-545-0196
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 15, 2020
