Denis E. O'Brien, 66, of Quincy passed away peacefully on July 22, 2019, surrounded by family. He is survived by his mother, Anne O'Brien of Braintree. He and his former wife, Wanda Knopp of Plymouth, had 2 children, daughter, Krista and her husband Leo McGovern of Avon, and son, Kevin O'Brien of Dorchester. He was the loving "Papa" of Kasey O'Keefe, Leo McGovern and Madison McGovern; brother of Dana O'Brien of Duxbury, Stephen O'Brien of Braintree and Susanne Bonin of Braintree. In addition, he is survived by many nieces and nephews, and many close, longtime friends. A graduate of Braintree High School in 1971, he attended Appalachian State University in Boone, N.C. He was a 30 plus year rail road employee and a longtime member of the Carmen's Union. Denis was an avid golfer, who also enjoyed cooking, dining out and a good bottle of wine. He enjoyed many trips up North to the mountains. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visiting hours on Friday, July 26, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Mortimer Peck Funeral Home, 516 Washington St., Braintree. A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, July 27, at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Francis of Assisi Church on Washington St., in Braintree. Burial will follow in Braintree Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Denis may be made to the .
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 26, 2019