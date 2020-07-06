Denis M. McCarthy of Marshfield, originally from Dorchester, passed away peacefully after a long illness on June 28, 2020 at the age of 67. Beloved husband of Donna (Burge) McCarthy and father of Denis McCarthy; loving son of Helen (Walsh) McCarthy and the late Florence C. McCarthy. Denis leaves his siblings Maureen and Roy O'Donnell, Edward and Helen McCarthy, Finbar and Paula McCarthy, Eileen and the late Bobby Coughlin, Tricia and Chris Ferraro, Richard and Maureen McCarthy, Helen and Declan Hourihan, as well as many nieces and nephews. Denis, best known as "Denny Mac", was a 1969 graduate of Catholic Memorial High School. He played hockey and basketball but he loved all sports. Denis enjoyed traveling, especially with his father back to Ireland, every year until his father could no longer travel. For many years he traveled to Florida with a group of guys he loved dearly and they loved him as well. He was also a long-time member of the Marshfield Country Club. Denny was one in a million, and truly enjoyed life to the fullest. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Christine Parish Church, 1295 Main Street in Marshfield. For online guest book, driving directions, and other helpful information please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com