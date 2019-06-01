Dennis Corr Clinton, of Plymouth, and formerly of Hingham for over 38 years, passed away on Thursday May 23, 2019 following a sudden and brief illness, he was 76.

Born in West Palm Beach, Fla. on May 3, 1943, he was a son of the late John Kenneth Clinton, and Jean Harned (Folwell) Clinton.

Dennis earned his BA in Physical Education from Elon University; and his Masters Degree from East Carolina University. He was a Physical Education Teacher in the Hingham Public Schools for 32 years, retiring in 2002. Additionally, he was a varsity football and basketball coach for many years.

Dennis was a member of the South Shore Country Club for over 38 years. He was a past handicap chairman at SSCC, a pro shop associate and ranger at Black Rock Country Club, as well as a pro shop associate at Cohasset Country Club. Dennis was the SSCC Men's Club Championship Winner for 2003 and 2005, Memorial Club Champion for 2005, and Member Guest Champion for 2008.

In addition to playing golf, Dennis enjoyed gardening, playing cards, and board games. His favorite holiday was Christmas. The greatest joys in Dennis' life came from time spent with his family.

Dennis was the beloved husband of 46 years of Brenda C. (Comstock) Clinton of Plymouth. He is survived by his daughter Kelle and her husband Daniel Sisk, and their children McKynlee and Emersyn, all of Burlington N.C.; and his son Tyler Clinton and his wife Jenny, and their daughter Winter "Winnie", all of Hull. He was the brother of David Clinton of Kingston, D. Kenneth Clinton of Tucson Ariz., and Katrina Clinton of Attleboro. Dennis is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday, June 3, from 4 - 8 p.m. in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), Hingham. Dennis' funeral service will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 4, at 11 o'clock in the funeral home, followed by inurnment at Hingham Centre Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to The Friends of South Shore Country Club for a memorial bench in Dennis' honor. Checks may be made payable and mailed to The Friends of SSCC, 274 South St., Hingham MA 02043.

See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences. Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary