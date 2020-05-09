|
Dennis Horgan, 71 of Weymouth, passed away peacefully on May 3, 2020 with his loving family by his side. Dennis was married to the love of his life, Brenda Johnson Horgan. He also leaves behind his loving son Sean Horgan of Inverness Florida. Dennis was the son of the late Theresa (McMahon) Horgan and George Horgan. Dennis was the brother to late James Horgan of Weymouth and Billy Chase of Marshfield. He also leaves behind sisters, Cynthia Horgan of Georgia and Donna Kennedy of Brockton. Brothers Paul (Dick) Horgan and his wife Marge of Abington, Russell Horgan of Berkley and Joseph Keith of Brockton. Dennis leaves behind many nieces and nephews who all loved their uncle Dennis and always enjoyed visits to their favorite uncle. He also leaves behind his aunt Pat and many cousins and friends. Dennis was known for his quick wit and devotion to family. When you met Dennis you loved him forever. Dennis enjoyed camping with his wife, loved his westerns on TV and was a devoted Red Sox fan. Dennis is lovingly remembered by his family who were very close to him, not only as their brother, and uncle, but many thought of him as their father. Services will be private. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 9, 2020