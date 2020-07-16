1/
Dennis J. McNulty
Dennis J. McNulty of Quincy, died July 11, 2020. Dennis was a proud Air Force veteran, serving during Vietnam. He received his bachelors degree from Wentworth College in civil engineering. He worked for the City of Quincy as a traffic engineer for many years and before that, worked for Keiser, Stone & Webster and at the Boston Naval Shipyard. Dennis enjoyed gardening, collecting small antique cars, and spending time with his beloved dog Tia. He was an independent man who was the kindest and most grateful person you could meet. He had a contagious smile and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Son of the late John and Sarah (Quinn) McNulty. Loving father of Paul McNulty and his wife Nancy of Quincy and the late James Patrick McNulty and his surviving spouse Despina of Holbrook. Cherished brother of John McNulty and his wife Ruthie of Quincy. Loving grandfather of Kristina and Brian McNulty. Spouse of Susan (Priday) McNulty. Best friend since childhood of Stevie Foster. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday 2-6 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 AM on Monday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Anns Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Dennis may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Calling hours
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Keohane Funeral Home
JUL
20
Celebration of Life
09:30 AM
Keohane Funeral Home
JUL
20
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Ann's Church
Funeral services provided by
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 773-3551
