Dennis Joseph Michalowski of Wareham, formerly of South Weymouth, passed away peacefully in his home Sunday November 29th, 2020. Dennis was born in Boston to the late Joseph and Bertha Michalowski---one of nine children. He was a proud United States Navy WWII Veteran serving on the USS Boxer and VFW Legion Post 1399 member in Weymouth. Dennis worked as an Insurance Underwriter for 44 years. He was a man of faith and longtime Parishioner and Usher at Saint Francis Xavier Church. Beloved husband of 63 years to the late Mary A. (McKinnon) Michalowski. Loving father to John Michaels and wife Cheryle Michaels of Wareham and Jean Morse and her husband Ken Morse of Weymouth. He was a proud Grandfather to Caitlin Miller, Brian Michaels and Christopher Miller and a proud Great Grandfather to Wyatt Michaels. Dennis was brother to Veronica Michalowski of Waltham, Mary Carew of Randolph, Joan Kalil of Andover, Helen Gallagher of Milwaukee, the late Josephine Curtin of Belmont, the late Paul Michalowski of Dedham, the late Stephen Michalowski of West Roxbury, MA., and the late James Michalowski. of West Roxbury. Dennis is also survived by many nieces and nephews who were dear to him. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visiting hours on Friday, December 4th, from 1 - 4 pm at McDonald Keohane Funeral Home 809 Main Street, South Weymouth. Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, December 5th at St Francis Xavier Church, South Weymouth at 10 am. Burial at St Francis Xavier Cemetery, Weymouth following the Mass. In lieu of flowers DONATIONS can be made to theAlzheimers Association at www.alz.org
