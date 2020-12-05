Dennis Roy McIntyre of Whitman, a decorated Vietnam veteran, passed away at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, surrounded by his loving family on December 2, 2020, at the age of seventy-three. He was the loving father of Jennifer Murphy and her husband Stephen of Plymouth, Sean McIntyre and his partner Samantha Spear of Plymouth and Melissa McIntyre and her partner Ralph Gavin-Patterson of Plymouth. He was the cherished grandfather of Matthew, Jonathan, James, Hollie and Thomas. He was the brother of Bo McIntyre and his wife Joan of Dennis Port, Gail Hockney and her husband Jim of Whitman and Dotty McIntyre of Marshfield. He leaves many nieces and nephews. Dennis was born on November 11, 1947, in South Boston, to the late Gordon "Googie" and Mildred "Millie" (Young) McIntyre. He was drafted to Vietnam at the age of eighteen and was badly wounded in the Tet Offensive of 1968, for which he was honored with a Purple Heart. Although his injuries were grave, Dennis lived a full life. He enjoyed the company of his family, listening to Irish music and watching military documentaries. He was a life long Red Sox fan and loved the game of baseball. Dennis was an avid sports memorabilia and coin collector as well as a history buff. He will be remembered fondly for his extreme generosity and teasing nature. The family will hold a private memorial and military service in Dennis' honor and he will be interred at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. The services were entrusted to the care of the Cartmell-Davis Life Celebration Funeral Homes, Plymouth. For more information or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com
