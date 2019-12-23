The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
781-335-0045
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:30 AM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Weymouth, MA
View Map
Resources
Derek E. Locke Obituary
Derek E. Locke, of Abington, died December 16, 2019 after his battle with depression and addiction overcame him. Derek worked at Ted's Transmissions in Weymouth. He was a kind and loving boy with a great sense of humor. He enjoyed playing the drums and was an enthusiastic hockey fan. Derek had a love of food, especially chocolate, brownies, shrimp and his grandmother's whoopie pie. He was happiest when surrounded by those he loved. Beloved son of Ted and Andrea (Ciccariello) Locke of Abington. Loving brother of Kari and Emma Locke of Abington. Cherished grandson of Edward and Anne Locke of Weymouth and Robert and Mary Ciccariello of Weymouth. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday 4 - 7 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday prior to the funeral Mass in Immaculate Conception Church, Weymouth at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Derek may be made to BAMSI/WHITMAN Counseling program, 10 Christy's Drive, Brockton, MA (Attn: Philanthropy Dept) or at www.bamsi.org. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 23, 2019
