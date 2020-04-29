Home

Derek J. Doyle of East Falmouth MA (formerly Dublin, Ireland), died April 21, 2020, from complications associated with COVID-19. He was 59. Son of Jenny (Cashin) Doyle and of the late John Doyle of Dublin Ireland. Beloved husband of Heather (Rumble) Doyle. Dear and devoted father of Jillian Doyle of Watertown and John Doyle of Waltham. Beloved brother of Philip Doyle, Robert Doyle and his wife Ann, Alan Doyle and his wife Sheelagh, Winnie Kennedy and her husband Paddy, John Doyle and his wife Brid, Ruth Nolan and her husband Aiden, Glen Doyle and his wife Annmarie, and Ian Doyle. Loving uncle of 17 nieces and nephews, and 7 great-nieces and nephews, of Ireland, England, and Australia. Due to the current restrictions placed on all of us because of COVID-19, all Services will be held privately, and a memorial service will be scheduled when it becomes possible. For online guest book, please visit ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 29, 2020
