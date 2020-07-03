1/1
Derek J. Shaw
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Derek's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Derek Jason Shaw, 43, of Plymouth, died on June 29, 2020, in Kingston, following a long illness. He was the beloved husband of Elise M. Romano-Shaw. Derek was born January 29, 1977, son of Lawrence E. and Paulette (Correa) Shaw Jr. Derek was educated in Plymouth South High School, a graduate with the Class of 1996. He worked for most of his life as a self-employed plasterer. He had many hobbies, boating, fishing, motocross, hockey and woodworking to name a few. Derek loved to cook and enjoyed tinkering with anything motorized. His passion of building Lego's with his son Caleb and homeschooling his daughter Brailynn during this COVID-19 crisis was held close to his heart. Derek leaves his wife Elise, and parents Larry and Paulette, and was the loving father of his children Caleb Robert Paul Shaw and Brailynn Jean Marie Shaw both of Stoneham. He was the beloved brother of Meghan Morrison and her husband David of Plymouth and also leaves his nephew Aiden. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents Lawrence and Louisa Shaw Sr. and maternal grandparents Philip and Suzanne Correa. He is survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Public visitation will take place on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the Davis Life Celebration Home, 373 Court St., Plymouth, from 8:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. followed by a private Mass of Christian burial at St. Mary's Church, 313 Court St., Plymouth, at 12 p.m. Interment will be in Vine Hills Cemetery, Plymouth. Donations in his memory may be made to the Caleb and Brailynn Shaw Benefit Fund, Citizens Bank, 129 Samoset Street, Ste. 1, Plymouth, MA 02360. For online guest book and directions, visit: www.cartmelldavis.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cartmell-Davis Funeral & Cremation Service
373 Court Street
Plymouth, MA 02360
508-746-2231
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved