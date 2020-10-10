1/1
Derek P. Hines
Derek P. Hines of Marshfield passed away suddenly on October 6, 2020. Derek was the beloved son of Stephen and Janet (Connors) Hines of Marshfield and brother of Jennifer Johnson and her husband James of Walpole and Ryan Hines and his fiance Jennifer Ormerod of Bellingham. Derek was the cherished grandson of the late Joseph and Eileen Hines and Paul and Virginia Connors, and Uncle of Victoria, Savannah, and J.J. Johnson and Jackson Hines. He also leaves many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and many friends who loved him dearly. Derek was an incredible son, brother, uncle and friend. His infectious smile, huge heart, and love of life made everyone want to be around him. Derek could put a smile on anyones face. He was a hard worker, and his main goal in life was to make his parents proud. Derek loved snowboarding and spending time on the water, but being around friends and family is what made him truly happy. We will forever have a hole in our hearts. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean St. in Marshfield. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Christine Parish Church, 1295 Main St. (Rte. 3A) in Marshfield. Interment will be in the Couch Cemetery. For online guest book and driving directions please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
MACDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - MARSHFIELD
OCT
13
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Christine Parish Church
Funeral services provided by
MACDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - MARSHFIELD
1755 OCEAN ST
Marshfield, MA 02050
(781) 834-7320
