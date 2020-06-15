Derick L. Eaton, 37, of Plymouth, died Thursday, June 11, 2020 unexpectedly. He was the son of Wanda L. Mazzola of Mashpee and Frederick S. Eaton, III of Plymouth and Bradford Bulgar of Onset. Born in Wareham, Derick previously lived in Lakeville before moving to Plymouth where he lived for many years. He was the owner and operator of Prestige Fence and Construction. Derick was known for being spontaneous and loved to travel. He also enjoyed boating and fishing on his recently acquired 23-foot boat. He is survived by his parents; his sons, Jarrod Eaton of Mashpee and Anthony Eaton of Wareham; his step-sons, Hunter Harding and Jordan Melo; his sisters, Marissa M. Eaton of Middleboro and Sherron Theodore of Wareham; his grandparents, William and Roberta Murdock of Middleboro, Gladys Hurt of Wareham, and Charles Rohrbach of Wareham; his nephew, Liam Costello; his one niece Skylar Murray; his step-mother, Terisa Bumpus of Plymouth and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Derick was predeceased by his brother, the late Randy Eaton, his sister, the late Kaitlyn Reeves, and his grandparents, the late Barbara Mazzola and Louis Mazzola. Visiting hours will be Wedneday, June 17, 2020 at the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Hwy. (Rte. 28), Wareham from 5 | 8 p.m. Due to COVID -19 occupancy restrictions in place, please be prepared for long wait times to enter the funeral home. Please adhere to current social distancing/face covering guidelines both inside and outside the funeral home. Funeral services on Thursday will be private. To leave a message of condolence visit: www.ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 15, 2020.