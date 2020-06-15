Derick L. Eaton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Derick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Derick L. Eaton, 37, of Plymouth, died Thursday, June 11, 2020 unexpectedly. He was the son of Wanda L. Mazzola of Mashpee and Frederick S. Eaton, III of Plymouth and Bradford Bulgar of Onset. Born in Wareham, Derick previously lived in Lakeville before moving to Plymouth where he lived for many years. He was the owner and operator of Prestige Fence and Construction. Derick was known for being spontaneous and loved to travel. He also enjoyed boating and fishing on his recently acquired 23-foot boat. He is survived by his parents; his sons, Jarrod Eaton of Mashpee and Anthony Eaton of Wareham; his step-sons, Hunter Harding and Jordan Melo; his sisters, Marissa M. Eaton of Middleboro and Sherron Theodore of Wareham; his grandparents, William and Roberta Murdock of Middleboro, Gladys Hurt of Wareham, and Charles Rohrbach of Wareham; his nephew, Liam Costello; his one niece Skylar Murray; his step-mother, Terisa Bumpus of Plymouth and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Derick was predeceased by his brother, the late Randy Eaton, his sister, the late Kaitlyn Reeves, and his grandparents, the late Barbara Mazzola and Louis Mazzola. Visiting hours will be Wedneday, June 17, 2020 at the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Hwy. (Rte. 28), Wareham from 5 | 8 p.m. Due to COVID -19 occupancy restrictions in place, please be prepared for long wait times to enter the funeral home. Please adhere to current social distancing/face covering guidelines both inside and outside the funeral home. Funeral services on Thursday will be private. To leave a message of condolence visit: www.ccgfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Chapman, Cole & Gleason - Wareham
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chapman, Cole & Gleason - Wareham
2599 Cranberry Highway (Route 28)
Wareham, MA 02571
(508) 295-0060
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved