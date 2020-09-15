Deryll A. (Johansson) Cogan, 75, of Norwell, passed away on September 11, 2020, after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer. She is survived by her beloved husband David with whom she shared 53 wonderful years of marriage; her daughter Johanna and her husband Mark Bernard; her son Mark and his wife Elise Cogan; and her four beloved granddaughters, Katie and Ella Bernard, and Emily and Aubrey Cogan. She is also survived by her sister Linda Nelson; her nephew Jeffrey Nelson and his wife Lisa; and nephew Brad Nelson and his wife Judy. Born on September 20, 1944, in Lynn, Deryll was the daughter of the late Edith and Albert Johansson. She grew up in Wakefield and lived in Norwell for the last 42 years. Having worked as a teacher in Saugus and Wilmington, she taught in the Norwell school system for 16 years before retirement. Deryll was an avid gardener and was known for her beautiful flower bouquets. She loved golfing, cooking, and playing bridge, among many other interests. Most of all, Deryll loved spending time with her family, especially her granddaughters, who adored their Grammy. She will be most remembered by all who knew her for her warm and loving positive spirit. Unfortunately, the services will be private. For an online guestbook, please visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com
