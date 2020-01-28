The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
|
Cartmell-Davis Funeral & Cremation Service
373 Court Street
Plymouth, MA 02360
508-746-2231
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cartmell-Davis Funeral & Cremation Service
373 Court Street
Plymouth, MA 02360
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of the Pilgrimage
Town Square
Plymouth, MA
View Map
Diana M. Budge


1936 - 2020
Diana M. Budge Obituary
Diana May (Silva) Budge, 83, of Plymouth, died peacefully on January 24, 2020, at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Plymouth, following a brief illness. She was the devoted wife of 64 years to Arthur William Budge, Sr. Diana was born in Plymouth, July 18, 1936, a daughter of the late Antone and Ellen (Gardner) Silva. She had worked for over 20 years as a medical secretary for Dr. Alfred Krebs in Plymouth. Diana was a lifelong Plymouth resident and was very civic minded. She was constantly volunteering for various events throughout the community. She was dedicated to her family and friends and was always willing to give advice when needed. She was proud of her Portuguese heritage and reflected it by excelling as she would cook Portuguese dishes to feed whoever entered her home. She enjoyed British TV and history and hosted Easter, Christmas, and other holidays, keeping her family close to her heart. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, needlepoint, and quilting. Diana was a longtime active and devoted member of the Church of the Pilgrimage. She volunteered doing various jobs within the church and a member of the Church Guild and also "Club". Besides leaving her husband Arthur, Diana was the loving mother of Arthur W. Budge, Jr. and his wife Lynne, David A. Budge and his wife Siobhan and Allan C. Budge and his wife Christine all of Plymouth. She was predeceased by her daughter Liisa Budge-Johnson on October 2, 2018. She was the beloved sister of Sandra Lootz and her husband George of Kingston and Myrtle Beach, FL. She was the cherished grandmother of six and great-grandmother of eight. Visiting hours will be held on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 373 Court St., Plymouth. A memorial life celebration service will take place on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Pilgrimage, Town Square, Plymouth. Donations in Dianas memory may be made to the Church of the Pilgrimage or the Heifer Project in her honor.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 28, 2020
Remember
