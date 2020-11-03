Diane Cecile (Ferland) Anderson, 78 years old, resident of Hull, passed away on October 28, 2020, after a long illness. Beloved daughter of the late Raymond E. Ferland and Flore (Desaulniers) of Fall River, she was predeceased by her husband, Edward A. Anderson. Loving mother of Denise Permatteo and husband Jason of Luneburg, Jill Miller and husband Chris of Quincy, and Erik Anderson of Quincy. Loving grandmother to Andrew and Mireille Permatteo and Arthur Miller. Loving sister of Lucille Morrissey of Tarpon Springs, Fla., Paul Ferland and wife Paulette of Tiverton, R.I., Raymond Ferland and wife Sara of Dartmouth, and sister-in-law, Elizabeth (Anderson) Hurley and William of Braintree. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Diane graduated from Dominican Academy High School in 1960. She spent several years post-graduation living and working in the city of Boston. She married in 1970 and resided in Readville with her young family until moving to Hull in 1983. Diane loved the arts and was an avid painter in her young adult years. She loved all types of music, reading, foreign films and picking out colorful annuals for her front porch in the summer. She spoke French fluently and enjoyed activities that would remind her of her strong French-Canadian background. She loved to have fun and her laugh was infectious. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Diane's family is very grateful for the care she received at Windrose at Weymouth assisted living facility and Pope skilled nursing facility in Weymouth. A graveside service honoring both Diane and Edward Anderson is planned for Friday, November 6, at 2 p.m. at the Hull Village Cemetery. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite charity
in Diane's honor. For further information and to share a note of sympathy with the Anderson family, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com
