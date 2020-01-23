|
Diane E. Thomas Brothers, 66, of Fredericksburg, Va. and Plymouth, Mass., gained her bedazzled and bejeweled angel wings on January 9, 2020. She was the daughter of the late George and Marion Thomas of South Weymouth, MA. Diane graduated from Weymouth High School and the Massachusetts General Hospital School of Nursing. Diane moved to New York City to work and met and married the love of her life, James "Jimmy" Brothers. Diane worked at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg for more than 30 years, wearing many hats, most recently as a Nursing Supervisor and member of the hospital's Organizational Ethics Committee. Diane also worked part-time for South Shore Hospital as an Administrative Clinical Coordinator for 14 years. Diane graduated from Old Dominion University (BSN in nursing) and from University of Virginia, with a graduate degree in Biomedical Ethics. Diane is survived by her daughters, Marion Brothers Dudley (Michael) of Fredericksburg, and Maureen Brothers Coleman of Plymouth, Mass.; stepchildren, Jim (Marianne) Brothers and Brian (Dodie) Brothers of Valley Cottage, N.Y., and Lisa (Joe) Maggio of Pearl River, N.Y.; her adored grandchildren, Abi, Michael, Jr., and Wyatt who loved their "Mips" and step grandchildren, Keri, Jimmy, Katie, Michael, Steven, Paul, Allie, Christina and Maleigha. Diane is also survived by a sister, Joanie (David) Conkling of South Weymouth, Mass. and a niece, Lauren Conkling of Weymouth, Mass. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy and a stepdaughter, Denise (Louie) Ramos. She was happiest being near the ocean and spending time with her grandchildren. She loved reading, knitting and traveling. Favorite trips included Ireland, Maine, Nova Scotia and Mexico, with a trip planned to London and Paris in June. Her daughter, Maureen and granddaughter, Abi will complete the trip in her memory. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the LifeNet Health Foundation, 1864 Concert Drive, Virginia Beach, VA 23453. The family also encourages anyone interested to visit www.donatelifevirginia.org to register to give the gift of life; or the Mary Washington Hospital Foundation, 2600 Mary Washington Blvd., Fredericksburg, VA 22401, Attn: Diane Brothers Nursing Scholarship. A memorial service was held in Fredericksburg, Va. on January 18, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at Pond Plain Improvement Association Hall, 330 Pond Street, South Weymouth, MA 02190 on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. In light of Diane's "sparkling" personality and love of all things colorful and bright, the family is requesting to please wear something bright and sparkly in memory of Diane.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 23, 2020