Diane Edith Copp (Smith, 80, of Douglas and formerly of Quincy, died on November 24, 2020 in her home after an illness. Diane was the devoted wife of the late Richard A. Copp, who passed away in 1983. Diane retired from the City of Quincy after working as a secretary for the city hospital on multiple floors and then the rehab department before transferring to the tax office from which she retired. She loved working at the Neighborhood Club in Quincy as both a waitress and then bookkeeper. Regrettably she had to leave this position after the death of her husband due to the need for full-time employment to obtain benefits for the family. She was born and raised in Quincy to the late Alan W. and Sybil Franklin (Bellows) Smith. She graduated from North Quincy High School. Diane was a member of United Presbyterian Church at Whitinsville and prior to moving, attended (Highrock) Covenant Congregational church in Quincy where she raised her children. Diane loved time spent at the family property on Bow Lake, NH where she picked strawberries, blueberries and grapes for homemade jelly she would make every year. Hosting her children and their families and watching them enjoy the property brought her great joy. She is survived by her loving family, son Stephen A. Copp and his wife Danica (Beaulac) and daughter Abrielle of Woodbridge, VA, her daughter with whom she lived, Sharon (Copp) Hiltz and her husband Daryl of Douglas and their sons,Tyler Hiltz and his wife Alyssa of Charlton, Justin Hiltz of Worcester. And her younger son, Richard T. Copp and his wife Mary (West) and their children: Nicolette West, Matthew and Lacey of Quincy. Funeral services and interment private. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Dianes name to the Dana Faber Cancer Institute. (https:// danafarber.jimmyfund.org
